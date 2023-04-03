The picture shows on June 15, 2022, Milley spoke at the press conference of the NATO Defense Ministers Meeting. (Valeria Mongelli / AFP)

[The Epoch Times, April 02, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Cheng Jing) Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley recently stated that the CCP believes that there will be a war against the United States, but he believes that the United States and China are not in an “on the brink of war” and that Taiwan is “very difficult to capture”.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen transited through New York. On Friday (March 31) and Saturday, the Chinese military dispatched nine sorties and ten fighter jets to fly over the center line of the Taiwan Strait respectively, conducting so-called “combat readiness and police patrols”, which attracted attention. .

In an interview with Defense One on Friday, General Milley warned of the need for calm amid growing “overheated” rhetoric about an imminent U.S.-China war, but doubted Beijing’s chances of “conquering” Taiwan.

The CCP believes that there must be a war against the United States Milley: The United States must remain strong

After the CCP spy balloon incident caused shock in the United States this year, the issue of China is heating up. In the past two weeks, members of the U.S. Congress have raised a series of concerns about the CCP to Milley and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at hearings, from nuclear weapons to computer chips, to the invasion of Taiwan, and the Sino-Russian alliance.

Milley has told U.S. lawmakers that a U.S. war with China and Russia is “not imminent or inevitable.”

In an interview with Defense One, Milley said: “I think there’s a lot of discourse in China, and elsewhere, including in the U.S., that people might think that war is imminent, or that the U.S. and China are on the brink of war.”

“In my analysis of China, at least their military, and maybe others, have come to some sort of conclusion that war with the United States is inevitable. I think that’s a very dangerous thing to do. “

That belief is largely driven by the Marxist ideology of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Milley said. “That’s not how we in the West think.”

“I don’t think war is inevitable,” Milley said. “I don’t think it’s imminent. But I do think we need to act very, very pragmatically and carefully.”

Milley said a war with the Chinese regime could still be prevented, but the U.S. needs to “remain strong relative to China” to reduce the likelihood of war and ensure it is prepared to win any war that arises.

Milley: The CCP lacks experience and Taiwan is difficult to capture

Just in case, Milley said, the U.S. should continue to expedite arms shipments to the self-governing region (Taiwan) and its military forces. He echoed calls for the United States to provide weapons to Taiwan as soon as possible in order to defeat the regime of Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Milley also pointed out that Xi Jinping has clearly set a date of 2027 when the military is ready to attack and seize Taiwan, but has not yet made a decision to invade.

“So if you think about it, it’s only four years from now. So one of the elements of deterrence is making sure your adversary knows that the costs outweigh the benefits. For Taiwan, we have three or four years to prepare Taiwan so that Chinese (CCP) policymakers believe that the costs (invasion of Taiwan) outweigh the benefits.”

Milley said Taiwan needs air defense systems, anti-ship cruise missiles and anti-ship mines. But he said the island’s population of 23 million includes 170,000 active military personnel and 1 to 2 million reservists; and the lack of experience of the CCP makes taking over Taiwan unlikely.

“It (Taiwan) is good for defense. It will be a very difficult island to take.”

“It’s a very difficult operation for the Chinese to do an amphibious and airborne operation to take the island — really take it? But Xi Jinping puts up a challenge and we’ll see,” Milley said. .”

