Will there be new earthquakes in Serbia | Info

A series of devastating earthquakes that hit Turkey at the beginning of February this year forced the citizens of Serbia to follow this topic a little more carefully. Especially after as many as seven earthquakes in less than 24 hours in the period from Friday to Saturday, and professor of the Faculty of Mining and Geology, Dragan Milovanović during a guest appearance on “TV Prva” he said that new earthquakes can be expected in our area, but not as strong.

“For geologists, this is not a surprise because this is an area where earthquakes are expected, albeit of lower intensity, an area where they have been and we expect that they will probably be. What gives us hope is that earthquakes of great intensity are not expected, the one in Kraljevo and before that in Skopje and Banja Luka was exceptional. However, more intense earthquakes are not expected in this area. One of the hypotheses is that the ground is actually settling down after the big earthquake in TurkeyMilovanovic said.

He added that it is important for the state and the public to be prepared, but also to know that this is a natural phenomenon that cannot be influenced. And he said that he was it is possible that Serbia will be hit by a devastating earthquakebut that many factors influence it.

“It is very important that we expect and be prepared, it is a natural phenomenon that we cannot influence, we cannot, unfortunately, even predict it, we can neither reduce nor increase it, but the fact is that if we prepare better, we become familiar with earthquakes , to know how to react, there is also the construction of facilities that allows us, there is also this show to clarify what is actually happening, so that we can choose the way that will be the safest for us. Africa underlines the entire Mediterranean Sea under Europe and the accumulated energy is felt, in the form of earthquakes, or active volcanoes, but we are relatively far away,” said the professor. He emphasized that an earthquake cannot be predictedMilovanović explained.

