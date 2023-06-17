William and Harry, two brothers, two families (and a crown) on the verge of a nervous breakdown

An avalanche is born from a snowflake. And there is a thin thread of doom that seems to bind Harry and William. The first is on the verge of divorce from Meghan and spends his days in lawyers’ offices (also for the lawsuit brought against the Mirror group) and William too sees little by little the certainties he had placed in Kate, the ideal wife who never got one wrong.

After the death of Queen Elizabeth, Buckingham Palace is blowing an increasingly bitter wind and now it happens that not only does the Sussex seem to be preparing the papers for (millionaire) separation, but that even in the apartments of the future sovereigns of England the harmony of the past. First of all, for a few weeks the two have been sleeping in separate beds.

Then, for the first time, Kate preferred to travel alone. And always her for the first time (in Nuneaton, where she went to visit a pediatric clinic) she made a good gaffe: she wore a dress that was too transparent which earned him a lot of criticism on social media.





But let’s go back to the crack that has arisen in the least talked about couple (until yesterday) of Buckingham Palace. Since William and Kate separated their beds on social media, but also in the English tabloids, the name of William’s alleged – and always denied – lover is increasingly recurring. Real? False? Another little speck in the perfect cog of their family menage. Then there is another detail that has caused the crisis between the two to cry out: a few days ago William of England preferred to be accompanied by his aunt Sophie of Wessex to a royal appointment: the screening of the documentary Rhino Man, on the poachers of rhinos in South Africa and on rangers. Here the two showed great harmony and joy. And for Kate, above all, no nostalgia.

What about the outburst that Prince William had a few days ago against his wife intent on chatting with Princess Rajwa during the royal wedding in Amman? Another sinister crunch. Good for unleashing the raffle of subjects. William as Harry? The bets are open.