Rags are flying in the British Royal Family. Harry, the Duke of Sussex, said it was “terrifying” that his brother, now the Prince of Wales, yelled at him at the family summit held in January 2020 at Sandringham, which decided that he and the wife Meghan would no longer work for ‘The Firm’. In the last three episodes of the Netflix documentary, Prince Harry recounts the details of that stormy meeting, which was held under the vaults of the castle in Norfolk to decide the future of the couple after he and Meghan had publicly announced that they wanted to start a new life in Canada. It’s the second part of the documentary “Harry & Meghan” and the Duke of Sussex tells how relations with his father, the current King Charles III, and his brother William fell; the negotiations that took place to decide the couple’s exit and which titles he would keep. And again: Meghan’s abortion caused by the media. Harry also points to the negative articles published in the press about his wife, suggesting that Meghan’s popularity bothered someone in the family.

It was a real war summit that took place on January 13, 2020 in Sandringham, the war of the Windsors. Harry said he was given five options on how the couple might deal with the Royal Family in the future: from all in, no change to all out. And he chose option number three, half in, half out: that is, a model whereby the two would continue to fulfill their public commitments alongside their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, but could work to be financially independent, so that he and his wife would earn from their outings for the Royal Family. “And it quickly became clear very quickly that that goal was not a subject of discussion or debate.”

“It was terrifying to see my brother scream and yell at me; and my father saying things that just weren’t true and my grandmother sitting quietly taking it all in.” ways to do things and its ultimate mission, its goal, its responsibility is the institution”.

Harry also contested the joint statement that was released on the evening of the meeting. “Once I got in the car, at the end of the summit, I was told that a joint memo had been released on behalf of my brother and me, which was supposed to cancel the story of him pushing us out of the Family.” “I could not believe. No one had asked me anything. No one had asked my permission to put my name on a release like that. I called Meghan, told her and she burst into tears because within four hours they were happy to lie to protect my brother. Yet for three years they had never been willing to tell the truth to protect us.