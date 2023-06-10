William and the angry gesture towards Kate: what happens between the two

No one has missed the gesture of annoyance that Prince William would have reserved for Kate Middleton last June 1, at the wedding of the heir to the Jordanian throne Hussein and the Saudi architect Rajwa al-Saif. The video of the incident went around the web and all the newspapers underlined William’s perhaps a little too impatient reaction. Yet, upon closer inspection, for a fraction of a second the prince seems more amused than angry.

Talk between princesses

William and Kate’s arrival in Amman for the royal wedding by Hussein and Rajwa of Jordan was a very welcome surprise for the media and fans around the world. The presence of the Princes of Wales, in fact, had not been announced for “security reasons” , pointed out the Daily Mail. At first, in fact, the tabloids had also speculated that the dukes of Edinburgh Edward and Sophie could represent the British royal family. In truth, it would have been a shame if William and Kate had not participated, given that the princess spent three years of her childhood in Amman, as her parents had moved there for work and she loves this place very much.

After the wedding ceremony and the customary greetings between the Princes of Wales and the bride and groom, Kate stopped, or perhaps it would be better to say lingered to chat with the Rajwa princess. The two really looked like two old friends who meet after a long time and have many things to say. In fact, the princesses were talking animatedly and Kate’s joy at being back in Jordan was evident.

Less calm was William who, after a few seconds spent observing his wife immersed in conversation with the bride (who, like Kate, seemed in no hurry to end the exchange), waved his hands nervously, “restless” , pointed out the Daily Mail. The message needs no interpretation: the prince was urging Kate to cut it short. There Princess of Walessplendid in her pink dress by Elie Saab, did not immediately react to her husband’s annoyed gesture: it may have escaped her, but it is possible that she ignored it.

A perfect couple (or almost)

William e Kate they are the perfect couple par excellence, always flawless in public. It’s strange to see one of the two lose patience, show intolerance towards the other. Deep down, though, it’s not all that surreal: princes are human beings, albeit educated not to show their emotions too much in front of others. Maybe William wasn’t impulsive. He just didn’t want to hide his reaction to him.

This could be a sign of change in the monarchy, but we will understand it better with time. Tom Quinn, author of the book “Gilded Youth. An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family”, declared that the prince would be prone to tantrums that only Kate would be able to appease, “treating him like he was the fourth child” . However, watching the video of Kate and Rajwa talking”, it seems to catch a small smile of the principe William: almost as if he were, as well as impatient, also a little amused by that very informal and friendly situation.

Besides, nothing bad was going on. However, there were many guests waiting to greet the bride and groom and perhaps this very detail could have made the prince nervous. The curtain was nice, because he showed another side of William and Kate, but it could also become the prelude to a beautiful friendship between the princes of Wales and the heirs to the throne of Jordanthe young faces of two of the most famous and important monarchies in the world.