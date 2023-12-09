Home » William, Kate and the three little princes at the Christmas concert in Westminster – Corriere TV
World

William, Kate and the three little princes at the Christmas concert in Westminster – Corriere TV

by admin
William, Kate and the three little princes at the Christmas concert in Westminster – Corriere TV

British royalty at the London Abbey for a Christmas concert hosted by the Princess of Wales

(LaPresse) The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, arrived at Westminster Abbey in London on Friday for what has become an annual carol concert hosted by Kate. With them were their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis who left their Christmas cards in a one-of-a-kind mailbox, intended to support children in difficult conditions. (LaPresse/Ap)

December 8, 2023 – Updated December 8, 2023, 8.45pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  Helicopters and bombs so Putin prepares the assault on the Donbass

You may also like

Poland, the ultra-right MP extinguishes the Hanukkah candles...

Margarita Cedeño says cost of living in the...

Christmas charity marathon: here is the event programme!

FORD PRO The system to prevent accidents with...

Family and friends demand justice

Review of Josetxo Zugaldia’s album of the same...

Wave of violence in Ecuador: by mistake, hitmen...

Misleading U.S. headlines on Gaza – breaking news

the telecommunications market “can no longer function”

Peruvian ceviche recipe | Ingredients and how to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy