William, Kate and the three little princes at the Christmas concert in Westminster – Corriere TV

British royalty at the London Abbey for a Christmas concert hosted by the Princess of Wales

(LaPresse) The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, arrived at Westminster Abbey in London on Friday for what has become an annual carol concert hosted by Kate. With them were their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis who left their Christmas cards in a one-of-a-kind mailbox, intended to support children in difficult conditions. (LaPresse/Ap)

December 8, 2023 – Updated December 8, 2023, 8.45pm

