Willow, an all-Italian web-series

All fans of fantasy films will know Willow, a cult film from the 80s, recently relaunched with a series on Disney+, which disappointed most fans, leading to its interruption after just one season.

The main sin committed by this series was that of detaching itself too much from the original atmosphere of the film, obtaining a result considered banal and mediocre by most.

Following this sentiment, an independent production group (Nuovo Sole, Bottega WBM, and Dream Factory Studio) decides to join forces to create a webseries that does justice to the well-known fantasy film, giving voice to fans’ criticisms, creating a work that may remind you of the typical fantasy of the 80s.

Several figures already known in the independent panorama (and not only) were involved to give life to the characters of the series: Carlo Grotti Trevisan, the actor-director known for various web productions, including Saint Seiya Rebirth (the web-series dedicated to the knights of the zodiac, the most viewed Italian web series abroad in recent years) among the protagonists in the role of Madmartigan’s son;

Lexy Oliver, professional bodybuilder, as well as actress, who plays the mysterious warrior protagonist of the first episode;

Giuseppe Joel Mastroianni, master of arms, choreographer and stuntman, as well as a well-known Assassin’s Creed cosplayer, in the role of one of the villains;

Gianluca Conti, film and theater actor, recently in the Sky series “Romulus”, in the role of the protagonists’ mentor, as well as one of the producers of the series;

Denise Camporesi, painter from Rimini, in the guise of the sorceress;

Elena D’Atri is directing, already known for having directed numerous short films and having taken part in the filming of Saint Seiya Rebirth.

In just a few minutes we find a tribute to eighties cinema, fantasy and role-playing games. Duels, magic, action, passion and comedy come together to give life to the first episode that we will soon see on YouTube.

