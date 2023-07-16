Wimbledon banned fans from coming due to crowd | Sports

Novak Đoković and Karlos Alkaraz aroused too much interest from the fans, which caused major problems for the organization of the tournament.

Organizational problems continue at Wimbledon, and during the men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, the organizers had to react during the match and forbid fans from approaching the complex.

The problem was not caused by the Central Court itself, which could only be entered by those with tickets and which was crowded, but by the famous “Henmanovo brdo”. It is a hill right next to the most important grounds of the “All England Club” where large monitors have been installed and traditionally for decades fans who do not have tickets and want to feel the atmosphere of this Grand Slam have been coming there to watch the matches.

However, now the interest was so great that soon after the start of the match there were already too many people on the hill and security had to react urgently. They forbade anyone to come to the hill and officially announced from the management of the tournament.

“Henman’s Hill is actually closed now because it’s absolutely overcrowded. No one can fit there anymore“, said Claire Bolding for the “BBC” and thus confirmed what actually happened.



