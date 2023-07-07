Home » Wimbledon, car against elementary school. Police: “It’s not terrorism”
LONDON. One of the girls who was injured in the crash this morning at Wimbledon when a Land Rover driven by a woman in her 40s crashed into a primary school in south-west London has died. This was reported by the police, who have excluded the terrorist matrix and are investigating to understand the circumstances of what happened. The woman was arrested.

What happened
At least 9 people were involved in the accident. Numerous ambulances intervened to help people in the institute attended by girls between 4 and 11 years old. According to the Met Police it was an accident and the terrorist act was ruled out. The current toll, therefore, is one child dead, six other children and two adults injured.

According to the first reports, an out-of-control Land Rover crashed into the school, despite a very narrow access road. From the images broadcast by helicopter, the off-road vehicle can be seen inside the perimeter of the institute with serious damage to the front bodywork. The school is located close to Wimbledon tennis courts, where the famous tennis tournament takes place.

