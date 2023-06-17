Home » Wimbledon corrected the mistake and put Novak Djokovic on the poster | Sport
Wimbledon corrected a big mistake and added Novak Djokovic to the poster.

Wimbledon has corrected a major mistake and added Novak Djokovic to the poster for the tournament. The third Grand Slam of the season begins on July 3, and before the start, the organizers made a poster on which, for some reason, the best tennis player in the world, the winner of 23 Grand Slams and the seven-time champion of the tournament in London, was not on it.

Fans protested, even many experts were unpleasantly surprised. It seems that this reached the organizers of the tournament, who redeemed themselves and added a picture of a Serb. They did the same on the other side of the poster, where the tennis players are, since defending champion Elena Ribakina was not there. Originally there were photos of Carlos Alcaraz, Roger Federer and Bjorn Borg on one side, and Coco Goff, Serena Williams and Martina Navratilova on the other.

Now Novak is also here, although his coach Goran Ivanišević recently said that it doesn’t bother him too much. “They don’t have to put it in advertisements. Last year they didn’t and he won the trophy. The less they put on it, the betterIvanišević said. This is what the original poster looked like:

