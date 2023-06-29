Wimbledon draw on Friday | Sports

Novak Djokovic will soon learn the names of his rivals on the way to the title in London.

Wimbledon will be held from July 3 to 16, a Novak Djokovic he is going for his eighth title on London grass. Before all that, the draw awaits us, after which it will be known who stands on his way to the trophy. The skeleton will be known on June 30 and then the Serbian ace will be able to start making tactics for the tournament.

The draw is on Friday, June 30 from 10 a.m. local time, or 11 a.m. our time. The matches start from July 3, and the duels on the Central Court start from 13.30 local time. Also, it should be noted that the first seed is Carlos Alcaraz, because by winning the tournament in Queens, he overtook Novak Djokovic, who will be the second favorite. It also means that the two will be in opposite parts of the skeleton and that they cannot meet before the finale.

Among other important information, it should be noted that the winner gets 2,000 points, the loser in the final 1,200, while the passage to the semi-finals brings 720 points. The best will also receive a check for £2,350,000. The title is defended by the Serbian who defeated Niko Kyrgios in the final last year.

