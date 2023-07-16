Wimbledon, the triumph of Alcaraz: Djokovic yields to fifth after a romantic final

LONDON. God died at Wimbledon, at the hands of a Spanish übermensch, a 20-year-old “super hombre” from Murcia. King Novak is naked, after seven crowns in London and ten eternal years of undefeated on center court. Because Don Carlos Alcaraz was too strong. Nole Djokovic, 15 years and 349 days older, born in Belgrade, initiated in Kopaonik and raised under the bombs on the former Yugoslavia, crashed yesterday after battling windmills. A brutal illusion.

…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

