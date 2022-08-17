A big storm hit Paris causing damage and inconvenience to the population. Heavy rains after weeks of scorching heat and drought flooded the streets and forced the closure of several subway stops.

In an hour, 46mm of rain fell on the French capital, the same amount as that fallen between 30 June and 15 August of this year, explained the meteorological service La Chaîne Meteo. “The rains were accompanied by strong gusts of wind.

The station located at the top of the Eiffel Tower measured winds of up to 104 km / h. The rains have caused serious inconvenience to public transport in the Ile-de-France region with flooded roads and some underground stations closed “.

The French meteorological service also announces violent thunderstorms in the departments of the Mediterranean coast for the next few hours.