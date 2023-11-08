Windsor saga: Charles and his increasingly distant children, “disagreements” between Camilla and Kate

Prince William on the green carpet of the Earthshot ceremony in Singapore to support environmental struggles. Charles in London, with the crown to deliver his first speech as King, on the occasion of the opening of the parliamentary proceedings. Of course, it is not mandatory for the heir to the throne to attend the inauguration of Parliament, but King Charles accompanied his mother, Queen Elizabeth, several times during his reign. So many saw this absence as much more than a coincidence with William busy at the Earthshot Prize award ceremony in Singapore, recognition for environmentalists who provide answers to the planet’s most urgent problems. And this time the Prince of Wales went to Singapore without Kate so he was expected to see her, at least her, attending such an important day for his father-in-law Charles. But she also was not seen in Westminster on Tuesday. “She is helping George pass his first set of important exams,” William explained. And this explains his absence in Singapore, but in London? Is it possible that she didn’t have a few hours in the morning to go to Parliament together with other members of the royal family, such as Princess Anne who escorted her brother and is now the official bodyguard, and certainly her most faithful ally? her.

The fact is that for some time now there has been a colder, if not freezing climate between the royal couple and the Princes of Wales. After the coronation of King Charles III, the British media spoke of tensions, also confirmed by royal affairs expert Tom Bower. Disagreements between Camilla and Kate, but also with William decidedly against the fact that his father wanted to make his wife, the one who destroyed his mother Diana’s dream, his queen, also taking away from her that suffix, “consort”, which would have in somewhat diminished his public stature.

There is a risk that the young couple will overshadow the “older” one. And Camilla, like the evil queen in Snow White, does not want her mirror to tell her that she is not the most loved in the kingdom. So what other choice than to “remove” her stepson and her stepdaughter-in-law from her lights? But are we certain that transforming Kate into a contemporary Snow White does not make her a new “Diana”, loved by the people also for this reason of her being a “victim” of power and court games? For now Camilla is still strong in the polls, appreciated by the people who seem to have forgiven her for Diana’s suffering. But if she now made William suffer too it would be different and his popularity could drop rapidly. When it was only Harry who complained it was easier since Meghan was there to act as a lightning rod for people’s disappointment. But now that William and Kate are also getting involved, things could quickly get worse.

Queen Camilla’s friend Nicky Haslam, born to a goddaughter of Queen Victoria, has criticized Princess Kate and Prince William as “childish”. And behind some “critical” posts with Kate there are those who see the hand of her mother-in-law’s image consultants. Harry had also accused her in her book Spare of having manipulated the press to remake her image and to put him and Meghan in a bad light, guilty of reminding the world of the role she had played in the unhappiness of Princess Diana and her children. her. And in this climate (and without the Sussexes) we are preparing to celebrate King Charles’ 75th birthday on November 14th. In short, there is no peace at Buckingham Palace.