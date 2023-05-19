Home » WINDTRE acquires the majority of RAD, an Italian cybersecurity company
WINDTRE acquires the majority of RAD, an Italian cybersecurity company

The operation confirms WINDTRE’s commitment to assist Italian companies in the digital transition

WINDTRE strengthens its cybersecurity offer for the Business market with the acquisition of 70% of RAD, an Italian company specializing in cybersecurity solutions, designed and created to meet the IT protection needs of both large companies and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Through this operation, WINDTRE confirms its commitment to the cybersecurity of Italian companies, in line with thegoal “Companies 100% safe” of its ESG plan and with the growth strategy in business services.

RAD, a leading company in the cybersecurity sector, since its foundation has supported its customers, companies and multinationals with high capitalization in the finance and industry sectors, in the definition of security strategies and in the implementation of cyber solutions, placing method and competence as the founding elements of its approach. Born from the vision of professionals with twenty years of experience in the sector, in just a few years it has gained the trust of its customers and consequently a prominent position in the reference segment.

The acquisition of RAD” says Gianluca Corti, CEO of WINDTRE “represents an additional important investment of our company and shareholder in Italy. In particular, confirm the WINDTRE will to continue to focus on the technological excellence of our country for offer increasingly advanced and diversified services, also in the B2B sector, as well as to support the digitization of businesses and public administrations”.

Let’s see in WINDTRE the ideal partner to better face the challenges of this continuous ed incessant expansion thanks to the perfect commercial and technological understanding. This synergy together, it will allow us to design new and innovative services aimed at protecting and safeguarding of our current and future customers” declares Andrea Andrenacci, CEO of RAD.

