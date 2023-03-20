Spring is coming: at 10.24 pm Italian time on March 20, the equinox startsthe astronomical event during which the sun’s rays are perpendicular to the axis of rotation of the Earth and the duration of the hours of light equals that of the hours of darkness.

With a different romanticism, Monday 20 March 2023 also represents the day of the new WINDTRE price list for all new and future customers.

Let’s see the various differences compared to the offer in force until yesterday.

WINDTRE: NEW MOBILE and SMARTPHONE

NEW ACTIVATION FEES

The new activation cost of the Voice and Internet offers goes to €9.99 for the residual credit versions, with Easy Pay it is €49.99 or an advance of €9.99 and 24 installments of €1.67.

The cost of activating the Smartphone goes down to €6.99.

PROMO RELOAD EXCHANGE CON SAMSUNG GALAXY S23

Only with Reload exChange up to €800 evaluation of the Smartphone and discounted rates on the entire range Samsung Galaxy S23with installments starting from +19,99€ per month.

OFFERS FOR YOUNG PEOPLE

With the first communions and the end of school approaching, it is even easier to propose offerings JUNIOR, JUNIOR+ e PROTECT JUNIOR + 5G, with lots of GB, the protection of WINDTRE Family Protect and the right Smartphone. Best Choice Xiomi Redmi Note 12 5G from +6€ per month.

REFURBISHED IPHONES

The iPhones refurbished Enjoy are always available from +0€ per month with More Unlimited 5G.

NEW SMARTPHONES

i come SAMSUNG GALAXY A14, A14 5G and the new ones HONOR 70 LITE 5G e TCL 406 starting from +0€ per month. PROMOTION dedicated you NEW SAMSUNG GALAXY A34 5G and A54 5G: 256GB versions at the same price as 128GB, starting at +2,99€ per month! Only until 16/04.

CALL YOUR COUNTRY CHINA BOX



The offer dedicated to customers of Chinese nationality becomes even more convenient in the annual version. CALL YOUR COUNTRY CHINA BOX over 88 GIGA a 100 GIGA, 888 MINUTES per month to CHINA, UNLIMITED NATIONAL MINUTES at €88.88 per year on residual credit with 2 months FREE and with free activation.

WINDTRE PROFESSIONAL

PROFESSIONAL COUNTRY

The offer Professional Country evolves and becomes even more complete with the possibility of adding theOPZIONE CALL YOUR COUNTRY a +0,99€ al meseto have international calls starting from 6 cents/min.

NEW SMARTPHONES



THE SAMSUNG GALAXY «A SERIES» IS EXPANDING! With Professional World Plus the new ones Samsung Galaxy A34 5G 128GB e Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 128GB they are available starting from +€3.99 per month with an advance from €39.99.

Many new devices, such as Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 128GB, TCL 406 e Honor 70 Lite 5G INCLUDED with Professional World Plus and advances of €29.99

Now the combination of Professional Full Plus with Unlimited Minutes and Giga and the Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB 5G is ALL INCLUSIVE at 28,98€ per month.

Also available the Professional Full Plus combination with Unlimited Minutes and Giga and the new Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 128GB ALL INCLUSIVE at 18,98€ per month.

FIXED AND CONVERGENCE

PROFESSIONAL PACK 2.5 at the new price of 0,25 cent per month for 36 months and with the new Zyxel EX5601 MODEM INCLUDED but same special content as 2 fixed lines, safe navigation, unlimited calls, additional telephone services;

at the new price of per month for 36 months and with the but same special content as 2 fixed lines, safe navigation, unlimited calls, additional telephone services; you can still take advantage of the Connectivity vouchers from €300, €500, €2000 depending on the technology;

from €300, €500, €2000 depending on the technology; continues SUPER FIBRA PROFESSIONAL a 23,99€ per month with Mobile Voice Professional offers.