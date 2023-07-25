WINDTRE among the “Champions of sustainability”, the ITQF certification

WINDTRE is in first place in the telecommunications category for attention to sustainability issues. This was revealed by the study “Champions of sustainability”, edited by the German Institute of Quality and Finance.

The analysis takes into consideration not only the environmental factors, but also the economic and social ones of company management. The results of the research by the German Institute of Quality and Finance, published by Repubblica Affari&Finanza, are the outcome of a survey that collected 10,671 opinions from employees of 1,750 companies with at least 300 employees in Italy.

In particular, the study examines 17 ESG criteria with specific questions to which the interviewees answered indicating the initiatives taken by the companies.

“We are very proud of this result, he underlines Federica Manzoni, Sustainability & Quality Certification Director of WINDTRE. We have always been committed to producing ideas and solutions to build a more sustainable and inclusive future in areas where we know we can make a difference. We have defined our model around three areas: more responsibility, more humanity and more greenery and we are committed every day to integrating sustainability into our company’s activities with concrete projects and objective measurement of the results. For each area, we have already implemented various lines of action and are committed to achieving ever more ambitious goals in the medium to long term”.

One of the objectives of WINDTRE’s sustainability plan is to promote greater inclusion also in the context of Internet access. On the subject of digital responsibility, since 2018 the company has been carrying out ‘NeoConnessi’, a digital and media education initiative created to raise awareness among young people of the correct and responsible use of the web which to date has reached more than one million children and families. With ‘Connected villages’, a project launched in 2022 to reduce the territorial, economic, cultural and personal digital divide of small villages, WINDTRE also supports small Italian municipalities by facilitating their rebirth and enhancement and as part of the Smart Cities project it supports local administrations in the transition towards smart and sustainable cities. In terms of cybersecurity, the operator has also set the goal of ‘Companies 100% safe’, for the IT security of Italian companies. There are also numerous initiatives in the field of environmental protection aimed at reducing CO2 emissions and making the use of resources more efficient. To learn more about these projects, we invite you to consult the latest sustainability report at the following link:

