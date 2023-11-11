Home » WINDTRE and Very Mobile, giga for customers affected by the flood in Tuscany
WINDTRE and Very Mobile, giga for customers affected by the flood in Tuscany

WINDTRE and Very Mobile, giga for customers affected by the flood in Tuscany

WINDTRE is close to the population residing in the areas affected by the flood which is affecting the territory of Tuscany.

In these moments of difficulty in which there is a strong use of resources to assist the population, WINDTRE is close to the people and their families residing in the areas affected by the flood, in particular in the municipalities of the provinces of Florence, Livorno, Pisa, Pistoia and Prato, making available Additional gigabytes for its private customers and VAT with pre-paid mobile lines.

The benefit will be pre-activated at no cost and customers receiving the initiative will receive a message informing them of the activation and its validity period. At the end of this period the additional GB will be automatically deactivated.

WINDTRE customer service is available to support the requests of people residing in the municipalities affected by the flood.

The choice of Very Mobile

Very Mobile, the semi-virtual telephone manager of the CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. group, is giving away 100 Giga to its customers in the areas affected by the flood in Tuscany, as a sign of closeness during this emergency situation. The Giga gifts are pre-activated and are valid for 30 days, after which they are automatically deactivated.

