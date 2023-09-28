WINDTRE at the Smart Life Festival in Modena with projects for schools and families

WINDTRE together with the Municipality of Modena participates, for the third consecutive year, in theSmart Life Festival‘. During today’s talk “School and Family facing the digital challenge. For a new digital educational pact!”, organized by the San Carlo Foundation, the company presents the projects designed for school and the family which have the aim of creating a new digital educational pact to develop the potential of children and also educate them in the conscious use of technologies.

On Friday 29th, there will also be a panel dedicated to “data analytics” which can support mobility and tourism. The company, in fact, is committed to supporting local administrations in the development of the digital and sustainable transition, to designing innovative solutions dedicated to citizens and local businesses, such as the digitalisation of decision-making processes in the tourism and mobility sectors supported by Big Data Analytics, and digital education programs for the development of technological skills.

For Roberto BassoDirector of External Relations and Sustainability of WINDTRE: “there is a need for an extraordinary effort on an educational level, for the training of human capital, and it is a responsibility that WINDTRE takes on with the NeoConnessi media and digital education project, an initiative launched in 2018 which, every year , reaches over 40% of Italian primary schools, and with the latest edition of 2022-23 it involved more than a million children in education courses for conscious use of the internet and technology. I add, Basso continuesthat Italy is the third country in Europe by extension long band and that cellular coverage with 5G technology has reached 70% of the population. We therefore believe that today the real digital divide is cultural, that it concerns the skills of the population. For this reason, in our vision, collaborative interventions between the public and private sectors are necessary, with training courses aimed at the population, but also at administrations and small businesses.”

According to the mayor of Modena Gian Carlo Muzzarelli: “it is important that the common commitment to the diffusion of digital culture develops hand in hand with the technological evolution of the Smart city model so that all citizens can seize the opportunities for innovation in the urban context: from mobility to energy saving, from the simplification of public administration to the jobs of the future. It is a challenge that begins to be overcome starting from school”.

“The Smart Life festival has always had an eye on the peculiarities and proposals of companies to encourage and govern the technological and digital transitionsays the President of the San Carlo Giuliano Foundation Albarani. A winning strategy, to guarantee conscious and non-divisive transitions, is to valorise, as in this case, all the experiences in which market providers of utilities and services contribute with their work and their policies to the correct and compatible use of new technologies, with specific attention to emerging generations”, concludes the President of the San Carlo Foundation.

This year’s 2023 edition of Modena Smart Life focuses on the theme “Generations” and on technological evolution which is continuously accelerating, with a great capacity to influence social and economic processes, communication dynamics and the ways in which man relates to others.

