WindTre down in Italy: problems also for iliad, TIM, Fastweb and Very Mobile

WindTre found widespread this morning malfunctions in Italy, making it impossible for users to access the fixed network and, in some cases, also the mobile network. The reports were concentrated as always around the large cities of our country, especially Turin, Milan, Bologna, Florence, Perugia, Rome, Naples, Bari and Palermo. The last downturn of this proportion dates back to November last year.





Even in the editorial office some of our colleagues are having connection difficulties: the first cases were found just a few minutes ago and now downdetector.it detects a very strong growth curve.

At the same time also iliad, Fastweb and Very Mobile they are reporting problems, the networks are down all over the country. Below are the graphs of the reports relating to the three operators.

For the moment we are not aware of the causes which are causing these widespread malfunctions, we can only hypothesize that there are problems with antennas used by all operators involved.

UPDATE: UNDER RESOLUTION

13:12:

The problems that affected WindTre, iliad, TIM, Fastweb and Very Mobile this morning should have been resolved.

12:25

To operators who are experiencing malfunction problems TIM is added: reports are increasing, while it seems that for WindTre, iliad, Fastweb and Very Mobile the trend is decreasing. We hope that this will be the first sign of a return to normality.





