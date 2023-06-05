WINDTRE: equal-salary certification confirmed

Successfully passed the audit phase for the second consecutive year, thanks to the growing commitment to inclusion

WINDTREthe first Telco in the world to obtain the EQUAL-SALARY certification in March 2022, has successfully passed the monitoring phase again this year and sees the constancy of its commitment to equal pay between women and men recognized.

The confirmation of the certification, issued by the EQUAL-SALARY Foundation in collaboration with the University of Geneva and PwC, took place following a voluntary audit process conducted in February 2023, which bears witness to tangible progress in Diversity, Equity & Company inclusion.

“WINDTRE has always believed in the value of inclusion”, comments the Human Resources Director, Rossella Gangi“for this reason we are proud to have confirmed ourselves, for the second consecutive year, up to the high standards of the EQUAL-SALARY Foundation. Equal pay between men and women is a fundamental prerequisite for eliminating any distance between people, and promoting our culture that is open and respectful of diversity. We believe in the importance of making our company a place where all people can express their ideas, skills, potential and uniqueness every day, with participation and a sense of belonging. Because only by recognizing and valuing individual identities can we improve the present and contribute to change”.

Gender equality is one of the ten goals of the WINDTRE sustainability planis promoted through initiatives to support career development, with dedicated empowerment courses, and through pay equity at every stage, from recruitment to rewarding processes.

To achieve this goal, the company also aims to promote work-life balance, the well-being and full fulfillment of its people, through a smart working model, called “Human Working”based on flexibility, responsibility, trust and attention to relationships.

More generally, thanks to the implementation of concrete Diversity & Inclusion policies, WINDTRE aims to create an inclusive working environment, which lays the foundations for listening, sharing and open discussion, promoting dialogue and osmosis between the four different generations present in the company.