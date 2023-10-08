WINDTRE, ever closer with connections, energy, insurance. The new “sidekick” TV commercial

The WINDTRE “Sidekick” commercial will be on air from October 1st to communicate the launch of its new multiservice positioning: connections, energy, insurance. The protagonists are the characters who know how to stand next to the “hero”.

It is an epochal moment in the history of WINDTRE which, positioning itself as a multi-service operator, aims to become a single point of reference for families and be at their side with an increasingly complete, convenient and transparent offer.

Our positioning evolves and is enriched – declares Maurizio Sit downChief Commercial Officer di WINDTRE – we now turn to families and do so by offering them a multi-service portfolio while respecting our commitment to reliability, convenience and transparency. All this makes us a brand capable of being at their side “when they need energy, protection and obviously to communicate”.

And it is precisely to narrate this great transformation that WINDTRE has created – with the strategy and creativity of Wunderman Thompson – a Communication Platform that positions the brand as an ally of Italian families in everyday challenges. It is from this promise that the idea of ​​the spot “Sidekick”a poster that celebrates the faithful companions who always know how to stand by the “hero”‘s side.

It’s a communication – declares Tommaso Vitali direttore B2C Marketing & New Business – which arises from a truth that belongs to all of us, as a brand and as human beings: in the challenges that life presents us every day, it makes a difference knowing that we can count on someone always by our side. This is why to tell our positioning we have chosen to rely on those who really know how to “help”: the “sidekicks”, those allies, who help the heroes so that the story has a happy ending. By celebrating sidekicks we celebrate our new multiservice positioning and the role of WINDTRE increasingly closer to all families, the heroes we care about most.

This commercial – declares Lorenzo CrespiChief Creative Officer di Wunderman Thompson – is a hymn to sidekicks: a fascinating constellation of characters transversal to the world of literature, comics and cartoons. All very different from each other but with a common philosophy: they are always at the hero’s side, and do everything to help him, even surpass themselves. Just like WINDTRE does which, to be close to families, has gone beyond its core business.

The launch spot will be scheduled on the major broadcasters in the 40″ format for the first few weeks; in subsequent flights the campaign will be enriched with content related to multiservice, to offersto the products that can be found in the WINDTRE stores.

The communication platform will be developed on various touchpoints beyond TV: billboards, social media, digital, materials in points of sale.

The commercial is directed by Federico Brugia, the production company is Alto Verbano.

Post-Production by EDI – Digital effects, editing by XLR8 and “Goldfish” music by Michael Andrews

The media center is Dentsu.

