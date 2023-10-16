WindTre, fined 680 thousand euros by AGCOM for anticipating traffic

WindTre was fined 680 thousand euros by AGCOM. The level of customer awareness of the traffic advance mechanism in the event that at the moment they do not have sufficient credit to cover the cost of renewal has come under scrutiny. In fact, in January the Authority learned that a few days before the renewal WindTre sends its customers with a prepaid tariff plan, without charging the payment method and without an active self-recharging service, an SMS of this type:

On XX-YY-ZZ your offer is renewed, check your remaining credit from the WINDTRE App. We remind you that upon renewal, if the credit is insufficient, the traffic included in your offer will not be blocked to ensure continuity in the service and will be made available in advance for 1 calendar day at a cost of 0.99 euros and 1.99 euros for next 4 days. The amounts do not apply if you have the Autoricarica service active.

The operator, following AGCOM’s request for clarification, said that the traffic advance mechanism is one characteristic of the plan that the customer has decided to subscribe to, and which he accepts in full at the time of subscription. In the event that there is not enough credit to renew the plan, the customer – explained WindTre – knows that the operator is required to continue the service for a certain time and at a certain cost, otherwise he would be in default.

In the event of data traffic exhaustion, the customer is notified via SMS or app when he has consumed 80% and 100% of the available bundle, a message in which he can be offered one of these three roads:

1 extra GB for 1 euro data continuity at reduced speed (128 kbps) navigation block.

The plan also ended under the lens and with a focus on the same themes More fighting.

Acquire this information from the operator, AGCOM simulated online membership in February to an offer to ascertain the level of awareness of a user at the time of subscription, noting that downloading the contract summary was not mandatory. The portal therefore allowed proceeding with membership without actually forcing the user to read the information document.

The Authority has ascertained that in the event of exhaustion of the credit or traffic bundle, and regardless of the desire expressed by the user to continue browsing the internet, WindTre has provided “a onerous method of automatic continuation of the use of services voice, SMS and data, not allowing customers to provide different information in written form, as well as, limited to data traffic, not immediately terminating the connection without further charges or charges for customers”. From here the fine of 680 thousand euros.

Share this: Facebook

X

