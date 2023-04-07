In a few days, April 12, WindTre could make available the close-up of landline in Fixed Wireless Access o FWA in 5G, that type of connection to the network which, thanks to an external antenna, makes use of the mobile network (in this case, precisely, 5G) to bring broadband internet even to remote areas or areas poorly served by traditional connections (we have detailed it here ). It will be called Super Internet Casa 5G and, according to rumors, it will be proposed first in some regions to then be extended to the whole country.
The good news is that the attack price should be quite affordable: it starts from 23.99 euros per month for internet access without consumption limits and which can reach i 300 megabit in download (50 uploaded) thanks to 5G. Furthermore, it is said that Super Internet Casa 5G will also be offered in a version with a Netflix subscription included. WindTre should initially offer it in Piedmont, Sicily, Veneto, Trentino Alto Adige and Tuscanybut later, as mentioned, it will be progressively proposed even to those who live in another area of the boot.
HOW MUCH IT COSTS, WHAT’S INCLUDED AND CONSTRAINTS
Subscribers will receive aantenna 5G to be placed outside the house in the best position to hook up the data signal, and a router Wi-Fi which could be the same supplied to fixed-line fiber optic customers. THE possible prices:
- 23,99 euro per month for those who are already WindTre customers on the mobile line
- 25.99 euros per month for the others
con
- 12 months ad subscription Amazon Prime
- router Wi-Fi e antenna 5G in combined sale, fee from 11.99 euros per month for 48 months even in the prices above.
To the options Super Internet Casa 5G & Netflix should cost:
- 34,99 euro per month for existing WindTre customers on the mobile line
- 36.99 euros per month for the others
with the Netflix plan included that would be it Standard from 12.99 euros per month, playback in Full HD without advertising.
For both floors there would be a installation cost of 99.99 euroswith the possibility of requesting installments of 3.99 euros per month for 24 months.