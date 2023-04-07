In a few days, April 12, WindTre could make available the close-up of landline in Fixed Wireless Access o FWA in 5G, that type of connection to the network which, thanks to an external antenna, makes use of the mobile network (in this case, precisely, 5G) to bring broadband internet even to remote areas or areas poorly served by traditional connections (we have detailed it here ). It will be called Super Internet Casa 5G and, according to rumors, it will be proposed first in some regions to then be extended to the whole country.

The good news is that the attack price should be quite affordable: it starts from 23.99 euros per month for internet access without consumption limits and which can reach i 300 megabit in download (50 uploaded) thanks to 5G. Furthermore, it is said that Super Internet Casa 5G will also be offered in a version with a Netflix subscription included. WindTre should initially offer it in Piedmont, Sicily, Veneto, Trentino Alto Adige and Tuscanybut later, as mentioned, it will be progressively proposed even to those who live in another area of ​​the boot.