WINDTRE, FTTH speed up to 2.5 Gbps also on the Fastweb network

The Fastweb network is again the subject of an agreement involving the customers of another operator offering services through it.

Starting today, Monday 17 July 2023, WindTre – which already sells FTTH solutions on the Fastweb network – will be able to offer fixed-line fiber optic services at higher speeds, i.e. reaching 2.5 Gbps.

Until now, WindTre only offered connection speeds of up to 2.5 Gbps in the areas covered by its network infrastructure, while in the other municipalities the offer was limited to speeds of 1 Gbps in download and 300 Mbps in upload.

GPON (Fiber-to-the-Home Gigabit Passive Optical Network) FTTH technology allows very high-speed data transmission through optical fibers directly connected to users’ homes.

This type of connectivity offers low latency and exceptionally high data throughput, allowing users to enjoy a fast and reliable browsing experience.

This agreement with Fastweb will radically change the situation, allowing WindTre to offer speeds of up to 2.5 Gbps even in previously uncovered areas.

The ability to access connection speeds of up to 2.5 Gbps will allow users to make the most of the opportunities offered by the digital age, such as streaming high-definition content, online gaming and using advanced applications that require a high bandwidth.

