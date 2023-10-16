WINDTRE in Volterra with Big Data for companies and local communities

The meeting on the potential of Big Data for companies and local communities, organized by WINDTRE, took place on Wednesday in Volterra, at the Santa Maria Maddalena Exhibition Study Center of the Cassa di Risparmio di Volterra Foundation.

Big Data has acquired growing importance in the current context, representing a key element in the decision-making processes of companies and increasingly also of institutions, to the benefit of citizens. Our era, in fact, is characterized by the transformation of words, geographical positions and social interactions into data. All objects connected online today become precious sources of information.

In particular, telecommunications companies can exploit, in full respect of privacy, the vast wealth of aggregated and anonymously typed data at their disposal to generate numerous advantages for SMEs and public bodies, including enhancing operational efficiency , strategic decision support, creation of new sources of revenue, development of new products and services, and risk management.

In this context, WINDTRE and Accenture have jointly developed a Data Analytics platform for the benefit of local entities, with the aim of promoting innovation and the ability to face new challenges in an increasingly competitive and digital context. Among the many possible uses dedicated to these realities, we can highlight those specific to tourism, the fight against the depopulation of villages or the monitoring of events or points of interest.

“In the smart city ecosystem, Big Data Analytics represent a precious tool at the service of local administrations to efficiently manage urban transport with the analysis of mobility data, guarantee safety and environmental protection through the monitoring of energy consumption and data of movement on the territory. An evolution that an operator like WINDTRE “Thanks to the latest generation network and the specific skills gained from experience in the field is able to best support” he claims Luca Cardone, Head of marketing Enterprise di WINDTRE.

