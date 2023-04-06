Attention to incoming SMS from WindTre, the operator is remodulating the conditions of some mobile contracts. To customers affected by the change an SMS will be sent with all the details, in some cases the messages may have already arrived since the first ones left yesterday, April 5, 2023.

The remodeling consists of a increase of 2 euros per monthbut at least it’s not an end in itself: the offer will cost more but will also have a largest number of gigs, from 30 more (per month) up to cases where you get unlimited, a all you can eat navigate evidently reserved for those plans with an already quite high pre-remodulation bundle. The reasons behind the contractual variation are always those, as someone will have already understood: continue to improve the service.