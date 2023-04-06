Attention to incoming SMS from WindTre, the operator is remodulating the conditions of some mobile contracts. To customers affected by the change an SMS will be sent with all the details, in some cases the messages may have already arrived since the first ones left yesterday, April 5, 2023.
The remodeling consists of a increase of 2 euros per monthbut at least it’s not an end in itself: the offer will cost more but will also have a largest number of gigs, from 30 more (per month) up to cases where you get unlimited, a all you can
eat navigate evidently reserved for those plans with an already quite high pre-remodulation bundle. The reasons behind the contractual variation are always those, as someone will have already understood: continue to improve the service.
WINDTRE continuously invests in improving its Top Quality Network with the aim of offering customers an increasingly reliable and fast connection. For this reason and for market needs, some offers will be modified
To sweeten the pill further, WindTre will trigger theincrease of the data bundle starting from 18th Aprilwhile the two euros more will be applied starting from renewals after 17 Maythen after a month.
REMODULATION YOU CAN REFUSE, AND YOU EVEN RECEIVE A ‘PRIZE’
However, also in this case as on other occasions, the operator gives the possibility to refuse the greatest number of gigs e the consequent increase in cost, and WindTre must be acknowledged for being almost the only one to offer so many options in front of scenarios of this type. You can:
- accept the variation by earning more gigs
- withdraw without costs or penalties as required by law (below you will find a specific paragraph on how to do it)
or
- it’s possible choose an offer Plus with the same monthly rate but with additional content for “the inconvenience caused to the customer and without any additional cost”
- the integration details are communicated on a case-by-case basis within the SMS that WindTre is sending to interested parties, but “depending on the case, it is an extra GIGA or 50 SMS per month from 10 June 2023”
- to take advantage of this way, just reply to the message by writing OPT by the date indicated in the SMS.
HOW TO WITHDRAW WITHOUT COSTS OR PENALTIES
As required by law, the customer who does not accept the unilateral modification of the contract (alias, remodulation) has the right to withdraw by WindTre services or by switch to another operator without penalties or deactivation costs within 60 days of receiving the SMS. The conditions:
- you must send a communication with the reason for withdrawal “Modification of the contractual conditions” via one of the following channels:
- registered letter with return receipt to the address Wind Tre SpA – Cancellation Service – CD MILAN ADDRESS BAGGIO PO box 159 20152 MILAN MI;
- certified email to [email protected];
- call 159 to acquire the request, they will ask to verify their identity;
- at WindTre points of sale;
- through the windtre.it website by filling in the appropriate form in the section Useful modules-mobile
- if you decide to switch to another operator while keeping the number, in addition to the above communication, you must make the request to switch to the other operator by 31 December 2022;
- if a contract is associated on the line for the purchase by installments of a product currently in force (smartphone, tablet, etc.) in the communication of withdrawal (before the withdrawal and before switching to another operator) it will be possible to decide whether to pay the remaining installments even in a single solution upon explicit request
- in the case of offers from the Junior line, the right of withdrawal must be exercised by the parent.
Although not expressly reported, please consult the official site (link in SOURCE) and possibly to ask for further explanations from customer service 159 or in the shop.