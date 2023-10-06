WINDTRE Insurance, the offer is now available in W3 Stores

From today, WINDTRE also offers insurance products to be increasingly closer to the needs of families

With the birth of WINDTRE Insurance the company is even closer to the needs of families thanks to products designed to protect the home and free time and to help people live in peace in everyday life.

WINDTRE enters the sector as an insurance agency and has chosen wefox, a leading Insurtech in Europe, as a strategic partner for its unique characteristics as a business enabler and for its innovative and modular technological platform, through which it is possible to activate in-store insurance products in an easy, fast and full digital way. The partnership allows the best insurers to be selected to create exclusive, innovative and easy products for WINDTRE customers.

From today the WINDTRE stores will offer insurance products alongside digital connection solutions in which the company has long been the most chosen by Italian consumers and electricity and gas services, already available for more than a year.

Thanks to a strong presence and widespread presence of over 700 WINDTRE stores in the area, families can count on the expertise and consultancy of the staff who provide simple, transparent offers and at particularly competitive conditions to satisfy the needs of each family and simplify access also to insurance products.

“WINDTRE enters the insurance market with new products that make it increasingly flexible and closer to the needs of Italians”. Maurizio declares sit down Chief Commercial Officer di WINDTRE. “With the addition of the new services to our portfolio we aim to become the ideal partner of our customers, who can see in us a reliable and safe ally, strongly rooted in the territory thanks to our stores. The transition to an increasingly multi-service reality allows us to position ourselves as the point of reference for families”.

WINDTRE offers three products with increasing levels of guarantees for the protection of your home and family and a solution to be close to customers even during their travels. The solutions were created for WINDTRE customers by Net Insurance and AXA Partners Italia respectively.

The transformation of WINDTRE into a multi-service brand once again confirms the desire to fuel the claim “Much closer” and the ‘company purpose’ which sees the company always committed to eliminating any distance between people.

WINDTRE, ever closer with connections, energy, insurance. The new “sidekick” TV spot

WINDTRE INSURANCE offer details

For home protection we offer three products with increasing levels of guarantees, from the “Start” version which includes third party liability coverage, home assistance and the guarantee of reimbursement of bills in the event of job loss or serious injury, up to the “Full” version which additionally offers coverage for damage to the building and contents, even in the event of theft.

The “Travel and Holiday” policy protects all trips that customers will make during the year both in Italy and in Europe, which includes, among other guarantees, trip cancellation, medical expenses and 24-hour medical assistance.

For further information you can consult the website: windtre.it/windtre-assicurazioni/

