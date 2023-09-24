WINDTRE, l’offerta per iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro e iPhone 15 Pro Max con USB-C

WINDTRE makes available the new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max line, characterized by a resistant design and innovative features such as the USB-C connector, the universally accepted port for charging and data transfer, which supports a 20x faster transfer speed with USB 3.

The iPhone 15 e iPhone 15 Plus, con USB- C, they are equipped with an aluminum body with a matte finish and shaped edges and, for the first time, with a colored rear glass.

Both models feature Dynamic Island, an innovative way of interacting that allows you to receive important alerts in real time, and an advanced camera system, with a 48 MP main camera that allows very high resolution photos and the new 2x telephoto lens, equivalent three levels of optical zoom.

Furthermore, the iPhone 15 introduces an innovative portrait functionality making shooting easier, with the possibility of capturing more details even in low light conditions, and the fast and efficient A16 Bionic, with super-fast 5G connection*, and excellent quality. Improved audio during phone calls.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models have a 6.1- and 6.7-inch display, and are available in five stunning new colours: pink, yellow, green, blue e nero.

The linea iPhone 15 Pro e iPhone 15 Pro Max It features Apple’s lightest, most durable, aerospace-grade titanium design with contoured edges and an Action button that lets users personalize their iPhone experience. To enable professional performance and features, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are powered by A17 Pro, the first 3-nanometer chip. Plus, powerful camera upgrades, equivalent to seven professional lenses, with incredible image quality, including a 48MP main lens, the most advanced camera system that unlocks a new ultra-high resolution 24MP preset. Finally, the entire iPhone 15 range is available with eSIM, a more convenient and secure alternative to the physical SIM. iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display versions and are available in four stunning new finishes, including Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium and Natural Titanium.

Il new iPhone 15 128GB it is available with WINDTRE proposals, starting from 24.99 euros more per month than the chosen offer and with a down payment starting from zero euros with financing. New customers who subscribe to the Protect Unlimited 5G solution at €29.99 per month, with unlimited GB and theft protection included, will have the option of combining the iPhone 15 Pro 128GB for €29.99 more per month, with an advance payment of €49.99 euros if they choose financing.

For the iPhone 15 familythe WINDTRE proposals include, in addition to the Protect offer which includes protection against theft, exclusive services such as Reload Plus, which allows you to change iPhone every year with the new model.

The offer for WINDTRE Professional

The iPhone 15 lineup can also be purchased in combination with WINDTRE ‘Professional’ offers for customers with VAT number. For example, with Professional World Plus, Professional customers can have the new models starting from 21.99 euros more per month than the cost of the offer. Furthermore, they can add the exclusive ‘Smartphone Reload’ service which allows you to replace your iPhone in one day if it breaks. For Business customers, iPhone 15 is available with Super Unlimited at +€18 per month with a €110 down payment.

Share this article:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

