Windtre, Open Fiber’s optical fiber reaches the Trapani coast of Alcamo

WINDTRE continues to extend ultra-fast coverage nationwide and brings the technology FTTH of Open Fiber in Alcamo, a Sicilian town known for its DOC wine and fine sandy beaches.

Maurizio Sedita, Chief Commercial Officer of WINDTRE, commented: “The arrival of ultra-fast coverage in Alcamo offers citizens, tourists and businesses in the area a connectivity service with the best available performance in terms of quality and reliability. The fiber optic network – continues the manager – it represents an infrastructure of primary importance, essential for supporting the productive fabric and encouraging its evolution through digital solutions, as well as supporting advanced entertainment services and the use of streaming and on-demand content”, concludes Sedita.

With the expansion of the ultra-fast connectionWINDTRE confirms its commitment to contributing to overcoming the digital divide, one of the central themes of the sustainability strategy, thanks to the fiber optic network.

The ultra-fast line of WINDTRE it can be activated with the ‘Super Fibra’ home Internet offers, which provide unlimited surfing up to 2.5 Gigabit and Wi-Fi 6 modem included for greater coverage, speed, connection stability, as well as the possibility of having Amazon Prime for 12 months and unlimited Giga for the smartphones of the whole family.

Also available is the ‘Super Fibra & Netflix’ version which offers the variety and quality of Netflix entertainment, with the Standard subscription plan, for viewing in HD on two screens at the same time without commercial breaks.

cover image: view of Alcamo (TP) – source: Wikipedia

