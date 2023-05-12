WINDTRE presents its initiatives for the school of the future

The operator participated in the Mind Innovation Week in Milan with the Rethinking School Spaces project, from the classroom of the future ‘Piscopia Corner’

WINDTRE, the number one mobile telephone operator in Italy and one of the main alternative operators in the landline, took part in the MIND Innovation Weeka series of events in collaboration with the Federated Innovation community to experience the projects that make MIND a platform for innovation.

In the course ofn the week, WINDTRE presented its initiatives for the school of the future right from Piscopia Cornerthe digital classroom created at the Valore Italia headquarters in MIND as part of Federated Innovation, in collaboration with Cisco Systems and Schneider Electric.

Piscopia Corner

Piscopia Corner it was designed to allow young people from all over Italy to follow the same programs as their colleagues who attend schools in big cities in real time via the internet, even from the most remote places. The project is part of Rethinking School Spaces, an initiative born in the pandemic period and continued in the following months to rethink the spaces used for training and offer more inclusive and welcoming learning environments to students and teachers.

In particular, Rethinking School Spaces intends to introduce elements of innovation into education through the use of digital technologies such as digital boards based on 5G connectivity and Edge Computing. The results will be measured through the incremental learning levels of the students who will use the classrooms in hybrid mode. Furthermore, digital technology will make it possible to use school infrastructure even beyond the usual lesson hours, thus ensuring greater use of digital classrooms.

The implementation of the project involves the connection of the classrooms with ultrabroadband technologies, the use of Hybrid Collaboration tools and the installation of sensors for monitoring the air quality monitored through a dashboard. A useful tool also for verifying the parameters of use of the structures, with a view to improving energy saving and environmental sustainability. The functionalities of the digital classroom were used concretely during the Mind Innovation Week to carry out two lessons entitled “Energy efficiency explained to kids” e “School of the Future – PNRR: a great opportunity to innovate the school heritage”.

George RamenghiInnovation Manager of WINDTRE, commented: “The challenge of sustainable transformation of our cities is today increasingly topical and urgent. Digital technology can be a valid aid to reduce environmental impacts and at the same time to offer more efficient services, aimed at citizens’ needs. In this scenario, the school undoubtedly represents an area of ​​primary importance, in which digital technology can enable solutions capable of revolutionizing the training of young people towards greater inclusiveness and quality of the educational offer”.