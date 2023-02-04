A few days ago we reported that WindTre will start introducing the ISTAT clause with the aim of adjusting prices to inflation starting from January 2024, but as early as next month there will be a further remodeling for some prepaid offers.

The changes were communicated on February 1 and similar to those communicated last month, alongside a monthly increase in the rate of 2 euros there will be the possibility of increasing the available gigabytes by sending an SMS to the company (to the number 43143 writing in the PLUS text) within three days of the communication of the remodulation. The data bundle can thus vary depending on the case, from a minimum of 30 gigabytes to flat profiles with no data and speed limits.

The cases will vary and will be clearly reported in the SMS that the company is sending to the customers involved. Naturally, if the profile concerned is that of a family member, for example with the Junior offers, the notice will be sent to the telephone number of the parent or manager indicated when the contract was opened.