A few days ago we reported that WindTre will start introducing the ISTAT clause with the aim of adjusting prices to inflation starting from January 2024, but as early as next month there will be a further remodeling for some prepaid offers.
The changes were communicated on February 1 and similar to those communicated last month, alongside a monthly increase in the rate of 2 euros there will be the possibility of increasing the available gigabytes by sending an SMS to the company (to the number 43143 writing in the PLUS text) within three days of the communication of the remodulation. The data bundle can thus vary depending on the case, from a minimum of 30 gigabytes to flat profiles with no data and speed limits.
The cases will vary and will be clearly reported in the SMS that the company is sending to the customers involved. Naturally, if the profile concerned is that of a family member, for example with the Junior offers, the notice will be sent to the telephone number of the parent or manager indicated when the contract was opened.
The new monthly cost adjustment will start from 16 March 2023 and in many cases will be accompanied by the application of the above ISTAT clause, which as we reported in the original article will not have immediate effect. For greater clarity, here is the operation explained by WindTre.
The customer acknowledges and accepts that, from January 2024, in the event of a positive annual change in the national FOI consumer price index detected by ISTAT in October of the previous year, WINDTRE is entitled to increase the monthly price of the a percentage amount equal to the variation of this index or in any case equal to at least 5% if this variation is lower than that percentage. The adjustment, applied within the first quarter of each year, does not constitute a contractual modification pursuant to art. 2.4 of the General Contract Conditions and, therefore, does not give the Customer the right to withdraw from the Contract without costs. The amount of the monthly price of the Service, thus adjusted, may be rounded down to the nearest euro cent.
As happened in January, it is very likely that WindTre will decide to send another message allowing customers to refuse the increase.