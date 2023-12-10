Home » WINDTRE STore con Xmas Promo Flip5/Fold5
World

WINDTRE STore con Xmas Promo Flip5/Fold5

by admin
WINDTRE STore con Xmas Promo Flip5/Fold5

Until December 24th, for all customers who purchase the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5, Samsung will offer the opportunity to participate in theextraction of a fantastic 75” Frame 4k TV!

It is also valid in all the stores of the various telephone operators, including WINDTRE Stores, with the same methods.

This is the mechanics:

Buy a Galaxy Z Flip5/Galaxy Z Fold5 by December 24th
Register the purchase of your Galaxy Z Flip5/Galaxy Z Fold5 no later than January 15th on Samsung Members
Try to win: you will participate in the final draw by February 15th for 21 75″ Samsung 4K Frame TVs (VALUE €2499)

Prizes up for grabs: Samsung TV model THE FRAME 75” (QE75LS03BGUXZT).

Final draw by 02/15/2024 in which 21 winners will be drawn, one for each day of the competition. Each winner will be awarded a single prize, which will be delivered within 180 days from the date of the win confirmation email. Prize money equal to €52,479.00. Regulations and limitations on www.samsung.it/promozioni.

Share this article:

See also  Walmart lowers the price of the Samsung Galaxy S23, but only for a limited time

You may also like

In the middle of the ford – worldworker

The Lost Crown, a video offers us an...

Mega operation in Ecuador: the president of the...

“Youtube Space” is a trend in the real...

New Spanish tour by the Argentine electronic duo...

The consequences of flooding the Gaza tunnels –...

Udinese | Problems in defense for Dionisi: Ruan...

Stalemate and Strategy Shifts: The Ongoing Russia-Ukraine War

Ukraine at the summit of EU leaders |...

Hamas spreads images of its combats against Israel...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy