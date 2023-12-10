WINDTRE STore con Xmas Promo Flip5/Fold5

Until December 24th, for all customers who purchase the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5, Samsung will offer the opportunity to participate in theextraction of a fantastic 75” Frame 4k TV!

It is also valid in all the stores of the various telephone operators, including WINDTRE Stores, with the same methods.

This is the mechanics:

Buy a Galaxy Z Flip5/Galaxy Z Fold5 by December 24th

Register the purchase of your Galaxy Z Flip5/Galaxy Z Fold5 no later than January 15th on Samsung Members

Try to win: you will participate in the final draw by February 15th for 21 75″ Samsung 4K Frame TVs (VALUE €2499)

Prizes up for grabs: Samsung TV model THE FRAME 75” (QE75LS03BGUXZT).

Final draw by 02/15/2024 in which 21 winners will be drawn, one for each day of the competition. Each winner will be awarded a single prize, which will be delivered within 180 days from the date of the win confirmation email. Prize money equal to €52,479.00. Regulations and limitations on www.samsung.it/promozioni.

