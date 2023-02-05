WindTre has recently launched, with the beginning of February, two new ones tariffe operator attack dedicated to customers from other operators, such as Iliad, Poste Mobile, Fastweb and other virtual operators (excluding Kena-Ho-Lyca-Very).

These offers, GO Unlimited Easy Pay e GO Unlimitedoffer unlimited minutes to everyone, 500 SMS and unlimited gigs at affordable prices.

GO Unlimited Easy Pay

GO Unlimited Easy Pay with Unlimited Minutes for everyone, 500 SMS and UNLIMITED GB (max speed 10Mbps) at €9.99 per month charged to your payment method, with €0 upfront activation cost if the SIM is active for 24 months and the SIM cost is €0

GO Unlimited Easy Pay

GO Unlimited with Unlimited Minutes for everyone, 500 SMS and UNLIMITED GB (max speed 10Mbps) at €10.99 per month charged to remaining credit, with €0 activation fee and cost YES 0€.

Conditions