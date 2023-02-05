WindTre has recently launched, with the beginning of February, two new ones tariffe operator attack dedicated to customers from other operators, such as Iliad, Poste Mobile, Fastweb and other virtual operators (excluding Kena-Ho-Lyca-Very).
These offers, GO Unlimited Easy Pay e GO Unlimitedoffer unlimited minutes to everyone, 500 SMS and unlimited gigs at affordable prices.
GO Unlimited Easy Pay
GO Unlimited Easy Pay with Unlimited Minutes for everyone, 500 SMS and UNLIMITED GB (max speed 10Mbps) at €9.99 per month charged to your payment method, with €0 upfront activation cost if the SIM is active for 24 months and the SIM cost is €0
GO Unlimited Easy Pay
GO Unlimited with Unlimited Minutes for everyone, 500 SMS and UNLIMITED GB (max speed 10Mbps) at €10.99 per month charged to remaining credit, with €0 activation fee and cost YES 0€.
Conditions
- Navigation has a maximum speed of 10Mbps which allows you to stream audio and video (in HD), make video calls, use social networks, messaging apps, send emails and surf the web.
- The offer GO Unlimited Easy Pay it has a duration of 24 months and an activation cost of 30E of which 0E upon activation and the remaining 30E in 24 monthly installments of 1.25E. 1.25E discount on the monthly cost of the offer for the duration of the installment, with the offer active for 24 months. In case of early withdrawal, before 24 months, the remaining part of the activation cost will be charged for the months of missed stay only, in installments or in a single solution, according to the choice made by the customer.
- For the offer GO Unlimited if on the date of activation or renewal of the offer the credit is insufficient, the traffic included will not be blocked and, to ensure continuity of the service, it will in any case be made available in advance for 1 calendar day, until 11.59 pm at cost of 0.99E. If the credit is still insufficient the following day, the included traffic will be available again for a further 4 days, at a cost of 1.99E. These amounts do not apply if the Auto Top-up service is active or in the case of charges relating to roaming Offers. The cost will be charged in the first available top-up, in addition to that relating to the option. At the end of the days in which the traffic included is anticipated, if the credit is still insufficient, the SIM will remain active in reception or to make emergency calls.
- The offer is not compatible with the discount and unlimited gigs of Super Fibra
- Traffic is unlimited unless used contrary to good faith and fairness or for purposes