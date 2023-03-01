WINDTRE launches a new initiative to offer MIA SUPER FIBRA & NETFLIX

WINDTRE is launching a new initiative to offer its customers the possibility of switching to the MIA SUPER FIBER & NETFLIX plan. The offer, which includes FTTC or FTTH fiber connection and Netflix subscription, will be available at an advantageous price from today 1st March.

To promote this offer, WINDTRE has programmed a series of advertising campaigns that include pushes on its app, with the aim of inviting customers to go to the store to discover the offer dedicated to them.

The first campaign is scheduled for March 1, 2023 and will be present in the WINDTRE app showcase in position of Best Offer, with a creativity dedicated to the Netflix series “The law of Lidia Poët”. If the previews are confirmed, from 2 March 2023 the promotion will be launched for customers with a fixed plan, while on 5 March 2023 it will be extended to customers with a mobile plan.

As always, customers will be invited to go to the store to discover the offer dedicated to them.

In addition, customers with a fixed contract in target will have access to FTTC or FTTH fiber and will be profiled for the starting fee.

If the customer has the Postal Bulletin as payment method, he will have to change the payment method to the Rid or the CoC. There is a plan change fee of €9.99.

This initiative by WINDTRE aims to provide its customers with a high-speed fiber Internet connection and a wide choice of Netflix content. Thanks to the advertising campaigns on the APP and the advantageous prices, WINDTRE expects to attract a large number of customers and to consolidate its position in the telecommunications market.