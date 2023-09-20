WindTre, the QR code of the new eSIMs can be reused up to 100 times

In recent months, the number of mobile telephone operators has significantly increased, including virtual ones, which allow users the possibility of using their telephone number on an eSIM, a “virtual” SIM card which replaces the physical one and which offers users many advantages but also some disadvantages.

One disadvantage, in particular, concerns the number of eSIM transfers from one phone to another via QR code that users can do. Some operators, in fact, they impose limitations that are sometimes excessive. Fastweb, for example, has set the QR code reuse limit at 6 (including the first installation), a similar quantity also for Very Mobile. Once the transfers are finished, a new QR code will be requested for subsequent ones, some of which will require a fee. TIM, Vodafone, Iliad and CoopVoce however, they do not set any limits.

WindTre, since the launch of eSIMs in March 2020, it only offers customers a transfer from one device to another. Once done (basically the first) you will need to go to a WindTre center and request a new QR code, free of charge.

It should be underlined that if the user, voluntarily or otherwise, deletes the eSIM profile from the smartphone, he or she will have to purchase a replacement eSIM at a cost of 15 euros and download the corresponding QR code. Similar cost will also have to be faced in case of switching from eSIM to physical SIM.

However, for WindTre the situation is changing, for the better. Starting September 18thall customers who purchase a new eSIM or replace an old one, they can reuse up to 100 times (threshold indicated as anti-fraud) the QR Code provided at no additional cost. Furthermore, in case of loss, from next September 25th the QR code will be available in “.png” format in a special section of the customer area.

However, this good news is countered by the fact that the news only affects new activations made starting from 18/09. Those who have already purchased an eSIM in the past will always have only one transfer available via disposable code. Once done, they will still be able to go to a WindTre center and purchase, at a cost of 15 euros, a replacement eSIM which can then be reused up to 100 times.

The price of an eSIM for new customers is however equal to 10 euros. Those who are already customers and want to switch to an eSIM will have to pay 15 euros. WindTre eSIMs can only be associated with prepaid consumer and micro-business plans with VAT number.

