WindTre start a deep project transformation of its stores, with the aim of making them welcoming and pleasant places to learn about and explore issues related to digitization and the responsible use of the internet. Thus were born the ReStoreplaces where employees, after specific training, will not only offer commercial solutions or technical assistance, but will be Personal Digital Trainer who will invite customers to experiment with new technologies by offering support and acting as a guide in the digital world.

I Personal Digital Trainer, is the metaphor, they won’t just offer medicine, remedies for temporary problems, but also vitamins, useful for maintaining and preserving the digital well-being of customers. The initiative is carried out in collaboration with the Graduate School of Management, la business school del Politecnico di Milano, and aims to make the relationship with the customer distinctive, who will find in a WindTre store not only a place to buy fares, products or exchange their smartphone, but a “inclusive and engaging context in which to develop technological knowledge and digital culture”.