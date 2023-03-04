From March 6, WINDTRE stores will offer a new smartphone price list with numerous interesting promotions for all customers.

The Xiaomi promotion with Reload exChange offers a €2 discount on the monthly installment for Xiaomi 13 Lite and a discount of 3€ per Xiaomi 13 5Gavailable only with the offers Di Più Full 5G Reload exChange, Di Più Unlimited 5G Reload exChange and Protect 5G Reload exChange.

Flash Week

Also, for the Flash Weekthe shops in the network will offer theHonor Magic 5 Lite at a discounted price of +0€ per month instead of +1.99€ per month, with all the offers available. This promotion will only be valid from 6 to 19 March.

iPhone con WINDTRE

As for the iPhones, WINDTRE has decided to reposition iPhone 14 e Pro Max with a advance reduction. For example, with Di Più Unlimited 5G in the ‘installment sales’ version, the customer can get an 80€ discount on the entry fee for iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB, while for the Financing, the discount is €100. Instead, for iPhone 14 Pro 128GBthe customer can take advantage of a discount on theentry fee of €140 on sale on the network with Di Più Unlimited 5G, while for Financing, the discount is €149.99 with a monthly installment of +€29.99.

WINDTRE Professional

For microbusiness customers, the iPhone 14 Pro advance has been significantly reduced. With Professional World Plus, iPhone 14 Pro 128GB is available with an advance payment of €119.99 instead of €199.99 and a monthly payment of +€29.99. Also, Theft Protection is included. The 1T version is also available with an advance of €299.99 instead of €629.99 and a monthly payment of +€43.99.

In conclusion, WINDTRE customers will have many available convenient offers to buy a smartphone new and cutting-edge.