WINDTRE is sending today, Thursday February 23, a newsletter of up-selling to all its landline customers who have given their consent to be contacted.

The email invites customers to go to the store to discover all the solutions designed for live the domestic dimension to the fullest.

The communication invites customers to take advantage of different offers, such as the combination between SUPERFIBRA & NETFLIX for even more entertainment, EASY ASSISTANCE to enjoy more peace of mind and the solution SAFER HOME&OFFICE to have more security.

“For a house to live in!”

The sender of the email is [email protected] and the subject of the email is “For a home to be experienced!”. THE

In this way, WINDTRE underlines the importance of its WINDTRE Store as unique point of reference for finding personalized advice and tailor-made solutions for every domestic need, guaranteeing the customer maximum comfort.

In summary, WINDTRE aims to promote its products through the newsletter by inviting customers to discover all the solutions made available.

