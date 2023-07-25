WindTre’s Wi-Fi Calling welcomes new products, including Nothing Phone (1)

WindTre has updated the list of products compatible with Wi-Fi Callingand we write products and not smartphone because there are not only the latter. Also listed are some Samsung Galaxy Tabs, specifically the entire Tab S8 range, Galaxy Tab S7 FE and three other lower-end models. In particular in the last few hours they have been added Nothing Phone (1) – Phone (2) was there since the launch, and it is not surprising since WindTre was the Italian partner of Nothing – , Honor X8 5G, Samsung Galaxy A02s and ZTE A72s, but there are many new entries since the last publication, so you will find the updated list below.

Wi-Fi Calling is the commercial name given by WindTre al Voice over Wi-Fi o VoWIFI launched last December. Thanks to this is It is possible to call even in the absence of a signal using the Wi-Fi connection of your home or office, without additional costs on those provided by your plan and without having to do anything, since the call is managed by the Wi-Fi instead of the cellular network in total autonomy. Here is the full list of compatible models with WindTre’s Wi-Fi Calling.

