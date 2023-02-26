Home World Winner of Lažijada in Omarska | Info
World

by admin
Young Aljoša Vidović from Banjaluka is the winner of this year’s 32nd “Lažijade”, which was held in Omarska.

Source: Kozarski Vjesnik

The award was presented to him by Radmila Tadić, who last year became the first woman to be the best at this event.

The traditional Lažijada was organized by the hunting association “Srndać” from Omarska and was held in the “Peti Neplan” motel.

A total of five competitors told their hunting stories.

Among those who fought for the title of the biggest liar was the record holder in victories Mirko Popovic.

A three-member jury decided on the best.

This traditional event was attended by representatives of the Hunting Association of Republika Srpska as well as members of hunting associations from Prijedor and its surroundings.

A hunting raffle with valuable prizes was also organized.

(PrijedorDanas.com)

