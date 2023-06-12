Home » Winning escape for Giovanni Bartuccio, the 79th Coppa Giulio Burcì goes to the Sicilian
World

Winning escape for Giovanni Bartuccio, the 79th Coppa Giulio Burcì goes to the Sicilian

by admin
Winning escape for Giovanni Bartuccio, the 79th Coppa Giulio Burcì goes to the Sicilian

by blogsicilia.it – ​​1 minute ago

Giovanni Bartuccio of Asd Cambria, carries the colors of the Sicilian cycling team up and wins in Poggio a Caiano – in the province of Prato – the 79th Coppa Giulio Burcì, reserved for youth categories. The young…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Winning escape for Giovanni Bartuccio, the Sicilian the 79th Coppa Giulio Burcì appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Taiwan's foreign minister: "China threatens the free world, and we are the border"

You may also like

Prigozhin rebels against Shoigu’s orders: “He’s just a...

“For me Berlusconi is a dear person, a...

Daily horoscope June 13, 2023 | Fun

Are red, yellow or green apples healthier |...

Forest fires in Kazakhstan kill many

Palermo, the point on the transfer market: Lucioni...

Giulia Tramontano, funeral celebrated in Sant’Antimo – 2...

Daughter of Nikola Jokić Ognjen | Sports

Berlusconi: How the controversial ex-PM changed Italy –...

Nikola Pilić on Novak Djokovic and Mats Vilander...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy