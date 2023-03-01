Florence, March 1, 2023 – The backlash of winter it makes itself felt in Tuscany. As has already happened, March begins with a snowfall that affected, on the day of March 1stfirst the Apennines, which had already been whitewashed in recent days.

Then many localities also at hilly altitudes, in particular around Florence. So a drop in temperatures around zero which led to rainfall. There were no critical issues, but road traffic in various areas suffered some slowdowns. But here’s the situation.

Up to sixty centimeters of snow outsideAbetone. Where a great ski weekend promises to be. There are no particular criticalities regarding circulation. The roads are passable with snow tires or chains. The slopes are all open.

Even on Monte Amiata the snow fell copious. “Thanks to the snow fell tonight – they say from the district – the plant managers have announced the reopening for Thursday and Friday 2 and 3 March 2023 of the Jolly ski lift, the Asso di Fiori ski lift and the Macinaie chair lift. The open slopes will be Canalgrande, Canalgrande Macinaie, Direttissima and Campo Scuola Jolly.

The main hills around Florence are all whitewashed: Monte Morello, Montesenario and the Consuma pass offer a fairytale landscape in these hours. Read all the updates on the situation in the province of Florence