Plunging temperatures are wreaking havoc in the US and Canada, and their rapid drop can lead to frostbite on bare skin in just 5-10 minutes. A powerful Arctic winter storm has put more than 135 million people on weather warnings over the weekend before the busiest Christmas holidays of the year.

The alert extends from coast to coast and reaches as far south as the US-Mexico border and Florida. Major airports have canceled thousands of flights as the storm intensifies. The inconvenience for the millions of Americans leaving for the Christmas holidays is enormous. The cold snap could bring the coldest Christmas in decades, forecasters say.

The states of New York, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Maryland, North Carolina and Oklahoma have declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the arrival in the next few hours of unprecedented winter storms that the American media have already dubbed the ‘bomb cyclone’ or ‘snowmaggeddon’. Glacial temperatures are expected everywhere with peaks of -57 degrees in some mountainous areas of Wyoming.