Original title: Winter storm hits many places in the United States, and the disaster in Buffalo is as serious as a “war zone”

Many states in the United States have been hit by a large-scale winter storm since December 22. As of the 26th, dozens of people have died. Low temperatures, high winds and heavy snow have hit the United States from north to south for several days, hampering transportation and cutting out power supplies. U.S. President Joe Biden has declared a federal state of emergency in the hard-hit New York state.

According to Agence France-Presse citing US official data, as of the 26th, the winter storm has caused 49 deaths. According to statistics from the National Broadcasting Corporation of the United States, there are at least 60 deaths related to this severe weather in the United States.

Information on the flight tracking website shows that more than 3,800 flights across the United States were canceled on the 26th, and more than 15,000 flights have been canceled in recent days. Some of the busiest highways in the U.S. remain closed due to icy roads. In addition, as of noon on the 26th, there are still about 50,000 users in the east coast area whose power supply has not been restored.

Buffalo, New York, was hit hardest by the storm. According to data from the National Weather Service of the United States, as of the morning of the 26th, the snow accumulation at Buffalo International Airport reached 1.27 meters. The airport remained closed on the 27th.

When inspecting the disaster in Buffalo, New York State Governor Cathy Hochul said that the local tragedy was like a “war zone”, with houses covered by about 2.4 meters of snow, and snow plows and rescue vehicles buried in the snow. “This is the storm of the century,” Hochul said. “It’s too early to say it’s over.”

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia, where Buffalo is located, said it was the “worst” snowstorm he had ever seen, with visibility at one point zero and the government unable to respond to emergency calls. “It’s heartbreaking when you get calls and hear families saying their kids are freezing.”

Erie County Mayor Mark Polonkaz said on social media Twitter on the 26th that the number of deaths related to the snowstorm in Erie County has risen to 27. “It’s not over yet,” he warned, warning residents to stay indoors given more snowfall and the “impassability” of much of Buffalo.

Driving bans remain in place for residents in Buffalo and much of Erie County.

The US National Weather Service forecast that snowfall in parts of western New York State may reach 23 centimeters on the 27th.

The White House said in a statement that President Biden declared a federal state of emergency in New York State on the 26th, authorizing the federal government to provide disaster relief assistance. Western New York was hit by a snowstorm last month when 11 counties declared a state of emergency, with the hardest hit south of Buffalo.