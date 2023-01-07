Home World Winter storm hits Northern California people’s lives are seriously affected – yqqlm
World

Winter storm hits Northern California people’s lives are seriously affected – yqqlm

by admin

Winter storm hits Northern California people’s lives are seriously affected

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-06 00:29

China News Agency, San Francisco, January 4th (local time) On the 4th local time, a winter storm ushered in Northern California, which seriously affected the lives of local people.

Water vapor-rich “atmospheric rivers” have hit California twice in the past two weeks, the Los Angeles Times reported. On the 4th, the comeback “atmospheric river” may bring gusts of up to 60 mph (about 97 kilometers) and more than 6 inches (about 15 centimeters) of rain to parts of the San Francisco Bay Area. The Sacramento Valley could see up to 4 inches (about 10 centimeters) of rain, with some areas seeing as much as 6 inches (about 15 centimeters) of precipitation.

The Associated Press reported that as of the evening of the 4th, nine counties in Northern California were under flood warnings. Flooding, mudslides and downed trees closed some roads in Northern California, and officials urged residents to stay off the roads as the storm raged. Meanwhile, some communities have been ordered to evacuate.

The “San Francisco breaking latest news” reported on the 4th that the severe storm that hit the San Francisco Bay Area has forced dozens of public schools in the area to close, affecting about 54,000 school children. Plus, many stores in the San Francisco Bay Area have closed early. On the afternoon of the 4th, affected by the storm, more than 70 incoming and outgoing flights at San Francisco International Airport were cancelled. Pacific Gas and Electric said that as of 19:45 on the 4th, 95,555 customers in the San Francisco Bay Area were without power, and 27,445 customers in the Central Coast were also affected.

See also  Usa, Bannon arrested: accused of insulting Congress

Nancy Ward, director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, said the storm that hit California on the 4th may be one of the worst storms the state has encountered in the past five years. California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on the 4th to better deal with winter storms.

(Original title: Winter storm hits Northern California people’s lives are seriously affected)

You may also like

Prince Harry’s new book claims to have killed...

Americas compared, USA two years behind

“I was racist before meeting Meghan”: Harry’s new...

Prince Harry’s new book claims to have killed...

Washington calls Rome: “Send the anti-missile shield to...

Iran, two more men executed for protests. They...

Fighting passengers on Mexican flight: We fell to...

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit Canada...

Ukraine latest news. Russian truce for Orthodox Christmas,...

Republican Kevin McCarthy elected Speaker of the House

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy