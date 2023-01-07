Winter storm hits Northern California people’s lives are seriously affected

China News Agency, San Francisco, January 4th (local time) On the 4th local time, a winter storm ushered in Northern California, which seriously affected the lives of local people.

Water vapor-rich “atmospheric rivers” have hit California twice in the past two weeks, the Los Angeles Times reported. On the 4th, the comeback “atmospheric river” may bring gusts of up to 60 mph (about 97 kilometers) and more than 6 inches (about 15 centimeters) of rain to parts of the San Francisco Bay Area. The Sacramento Valley could see up to 4 inches (about 10 centimeters) of rain, with some areas seeing as much as 6 inches (about 15 centimeters) of precipitation.

The Associated Press reported that as of the evening of the 4th, nine counties in Northern California were under flood warnings. Flooding, mudslides and downed trees closed some roads in Northern California, and officials urged residents to stay off the roads as the storm raged. Meanwhile, some communities have been ordered to evacuate.

The “San Francisco breaking latest news” reported on the 4th that the severe storm that hit the San Francisco Bay Area has forced dozens of public schools in the area to close, affecting about 54,000 school children. Plus, many stores in the San Francisco Bay Area have closed early. On the afternoon of the 4th, affected by the storm, more than 70 incoming and outgoing flights at San Francisco International Airport were cancelled. Pacific Gas and Electric said that as of 19:45 on the 4th, 95,555 customers in the San Francisco Bay Area were without power, and 27,445 customers in the Central Coast were also affected.

Nancy Ward, director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, said the storm that hit California on the 4th may be one of the worst storms the state has encountered in the past five years. California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on the 4th to better deal with winter storms.