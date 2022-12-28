Winter storm kills 65 in U.S., cancels 5,000 flights

Many places in the United States began to experience extreme weather such as blizzards and strong winds on December 22. According to the NBC report, as of the 27th, the winter storm has caused 65 deaths in the United States. In addition, thousands of flights were cancelled, causing chaos with stranded passengers.

According to US media reports, as of the afternoon of the 27th, about 5,000 flights in and out of the United States have been cancelled, of which more than 2,600 flights are operated by Southwest Airlines. According to data from US flight tracking software, Southwest Airlines canceled about two-thirds of its flights on the 27th. In this regard, Southwest Airlines stated that it canceled flights for a variety of reasons, including bad weather caused by winter storms, flight scheduling and system problems, etc. The U.S. Department of Transportation said it would launch an investigation into Southwest Airlines for its large number of canceled or delayed flights.

On the 27th, at some airports, passengers lined up like long queues. With the increasing number of canceled and delayed flights, hundreds of pieces of luggage are waiting to be claimed, which makes many passengers feel very helpless.

Stranded Traveler: I was looking for my brother to surprise him, but I’m stuck in Dallas.

Stranded passengers: four airports, two airlines, four tickets, three days of delay, really exhausted. We’re flying from Amarillo, Texas and the flight keeps getting canceled and canceled…

As of the 27th, the death toll in New York State, the hardest-hit state this time, has risen to at least 50. At present, Buffalo, New York State has issued a driving ban, and the local international airport will be closed until the morning of the 28th.