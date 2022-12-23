Listen to the audio version of the article

The states of New York, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Maryland, North Carolina and Oklahoma – have declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the arrival in the next few hours of unprecedented winter storms that the American media have already dubbed the “bomb cyclone” or «snowmaggedon». Glacial temperatures are expected everywhere with peaks of -57 degrees in some mountainous areas of Wyoming. Over 2,300 flights canceled with enormous inconvenience for the millions of Americans leaving for the Christmas holidays.

Biden: the matter is serious

The icy wind current is moving from the center of the country to the east coast, triggering an alarm that affects at least 135 million citizens. The “bomb cyclone” feared by the forecasts materialized between 22 and 23 December, bringing with it icy gusts and heavy snowfalls. US President Joe Biden addressed the emergency in a briefing at the White House. The alert is at its highest: «This is not like the“ snow day ”when we were children-he said-The matter is serious». The authorities of the various states are working to clear the streets and assist the families.