WINX: previewed at Giffoni “Winx Club – The magic of Italy

The most famous fairies on TV, born from the inspiration of Iginio Straffi and known all over the world, were the protagonists yesterday, Saturday 22 July, of a special preview at the children’s film festival.

Il Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has created in collaboration with Rainbow the unpublished mini-series Winx Club – The Magic of Italyan excerpt of which was screened during the 53rd edition of the GFF.

The fairies are the protagonists of eight gripping episodes, which will be disseminated abroad through the network of Italian Embassies, Consulates and Cultural Institutes. A special journey dubbed in nine languages (Italian, English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Vietnamese, Korean, Mandarin and Japanese).

The animated series is part of the initiatives for the integrated promotion of Italy produced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and was designed to tell our country and its lesser-known territories to the general international public, their great historical, cultural and naturalistic richness, with testimonials and with a language close in particular to the younger ones.

Yesterday at 6 pm in the Sala Lumiere, the Giffoners of the Elements +6 category had the extraordinary opportunity to preview an excerpt from the series, full of magic, mystery and wonderful places, and to take part in an engaging quiz on the places visited by Bloom, Stella, Flora, Musa, Aisha and Tecna in this new adventure.

