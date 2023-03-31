O witch market takes place on Saturday and Sunday, April 1st and 2nd, from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm, at Clube Homs, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

The event will feature 24 oraculists: Witch Hannah Nahash, Witch Esmeralda de Évora, Witch Jessyca Natann, Witch Kelly Kecioris, Witch Runemal, Witch Tatiana, Carlos Karan dos Cristais, Juliane Bandeira – Intuitivas, Leda D’Ambrosio, Lua Ferraz, Maga Alice Kathleen, Mago Jeff, Mago Renan, Mago Ricardo Huggin, Marisa Lascani, Pai Diego Agassi, Pai Edson D’Osun, Rosely Villar, Priestess Kalila, Shuvanni Carmencita, Talita Melo, Tania Mara Shuwani, Tsara Cigana Carmencita – Kelly Lima and Vidente Richard Ritie Rie. In addition to 70 exhibitors.

The event will also feature the Witches’ Magic Cleansingwhich is made with the four elements of nature and aims to purify and balance the chakras.

They are: 1st mandala of the earth: eliminates the negative energies attuned to the physical body, 2nd mandala of the air: eliminates the negative energies attuned to our mental and psychological, 3rd mandala of fire: eliminates the negative energies that hinder our action and initiative, 4th mandala of water: eliminates negative energies attuned to our emotions and 5th mandala of ether: restores positive energies that were lost, restores the auric field and seals it with a magic potion to close the body of future negative energies .

All stages are accompanied by Priestess Jéssica Paixão, magicians and disciples of the Nubeguisan tradition. Cleaning will take place in a separate room and will be available throughout the day.